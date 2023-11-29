PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.51

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 42596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

