Peter C. Wallace Sells 1,130 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,315 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.