Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,404 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -222.22%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

