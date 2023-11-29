Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SSD opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

