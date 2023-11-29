Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 529.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,990,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

