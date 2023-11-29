Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

