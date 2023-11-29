Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 4,910 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8,767.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

