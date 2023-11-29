Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.