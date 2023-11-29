Paul Ginocchio Acquires 10,000 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Augmedix Price Performance
AUGX stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.97.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Augmedix
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.