Paul Ginocchio Acquires 10,000 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AUGX stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 231,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

