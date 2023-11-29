Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. HSBC started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

