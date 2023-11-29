Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 824.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cincinnati Financial worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.