Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

