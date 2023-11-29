Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,494 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.