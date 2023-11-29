Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Datadog Stock Up 2.1 %

DDOG stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -951.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,931 shares of company stock valued at $49,243,558. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

