Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.01. Orla Mining shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 31,702 shares trading hands.
ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 2.7 %
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 9.1% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 181,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 528,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
