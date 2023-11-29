Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orange were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Orange by 1,692.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 958,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 974.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Our Latest Report on ORAN

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.