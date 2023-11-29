Oliver G. Brewer III Purchases 11,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.