Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.47. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 53,453 shares.

OLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $1,921,742. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

