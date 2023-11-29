OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

