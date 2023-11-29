Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $10.40. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,307 shares trading hands.
Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 3.13%.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
