Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.57

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.57 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 9294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 25.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

