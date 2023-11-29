NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,032,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.65% of NOW worth $62,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.51.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. NOW had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

