Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $199,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

