Northern Trust Corp Sells 88,303 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650,130 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 88,303 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of American Airlines Group worth $83,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,039,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,718.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,272 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 1,711,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

