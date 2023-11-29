Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,590 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Whirlpool worth $80,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

