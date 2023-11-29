Northern Trust Corp Sells 257,218 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Yum China worth $77,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 370.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.