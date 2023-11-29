Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Annaly Capital Management worth $91,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NLY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.41. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

