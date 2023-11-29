Northern Trust Corp Has $82.85 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Paramount Global worth $82,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.7 %

PARA opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.