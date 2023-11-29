Nikesh Arora Sells 40,848 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06.
- On Friday, November 24th, Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.2 %
PANW stock opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $278.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
