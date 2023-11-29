NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7,834.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,834 ($98.95) and last traded at GBX 7,816 ($98.72), with a volume of 7600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,794 ($98.45).

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($92.84) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,925 ($87.47).

The firm has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,381.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,261.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,972.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 66 ($0.83) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,601.40%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

