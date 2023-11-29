NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.00. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,515 shares changing hands.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after buying an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

