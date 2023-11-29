Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,378,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.