Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.75% of Neogen worth $82,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Down 1.1 %

NEOG stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neogen

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.