Neil Sheather Buys 838,457 Shares of Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) Stock

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) insider Neil Sheather purchased 838,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,229.68 ($133,264.69).

Neil Sheather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Neil Sheather purchased 107,669 shares of Finexia Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,377.39 ($22,104.23).

Finexia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.64.

Finexia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

About Finexia Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Finexia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides funds management, advisory, and market trading services in Australia. The company operates through Private Credit, Funds and Asset Management, and Stockbroking and Corporate Advisory segments. It offers equity capital markets services to retail and wholesale clients; share market trading and advisory services comprising equities, options, commodities, foreign exchange, and CFDs; commercial and private lending, and capital and lending services; and broking and financial, as well as broker retail administration services.

