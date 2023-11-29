Nathan G. Brower Sells 3,999 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,222.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 139.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

