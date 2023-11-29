Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,808,262.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,669,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $277.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.29 and a 200-day moving average of $226.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $280.32.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.