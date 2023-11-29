Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,721 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,486 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

