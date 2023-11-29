Michael W. Dunne Buys 20,000 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

