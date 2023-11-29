Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,491,538.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,796,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $215.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

