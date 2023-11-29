MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

