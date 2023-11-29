MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of MGE Energy worth $59,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

