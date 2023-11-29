MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 96.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $165.46. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.