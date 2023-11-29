MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

