MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.