Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,017 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Methode Electronics worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.