Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $6,945,250.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Medpace Price Performance
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $287.00.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
