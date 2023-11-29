Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.74% of Matthews International worth $61,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MATW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

See Also

