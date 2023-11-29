Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09.

On Friday, November 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56.

On Monday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total transaction of $9,244,370.45.

On Friday, November 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99.

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40.

NASDAQ:META opened at $338.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $871.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

