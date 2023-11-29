Mark D. Smith Sells 2,700 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AOS opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

