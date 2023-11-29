Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Sells $837,040.82 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of M opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
