Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Sells $837,040.82 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.